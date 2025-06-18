California police body cam captured the bizarre moment a suspect complimented officers on their aim after being gunned down.

LAPD responded to a domestic dispute call of a possibly suicidal man in Southeast Area on May 3.

Upon entering the residence, the officers are confronted by 26-year-old Shamar Bennett, who appears to be holding a rifle. They fire several rounds at Bennett, wounding him.

The officers command the suspect to crawl towards them as he complains that he was shot in the leg.

“That was a good shot, though,” Bennett adds. “That was a good shot.”

According to LAPD, Bennett’s weapon was a BB rifle. He now faces multiple charges.

Four people were safety removed from the residence.