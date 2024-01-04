Thousands of drivers trapped on snowy Swedish motorway during extreme cold snap

Drivers in Sweden were stranded on a snowy motorway as an extreme cold snap brought icy conditions and led to big traffic jams.

Rescuers worked through the night to evacuate thousands of people stuck in heavy snow on a road in southern Sweden which began on Wednesday morning, 3 January.

Footage shows the long queue of cars sitting stationary as snow continues to fall. Many people were forced to abandon their cars and told to return later.

The Swedish transport agency expects the affected stretch of the E22 road between Horby and Kristianstad to reopen on Friday,