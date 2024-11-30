Watch: Syria insurgents sweep across Aleppo in shock assault

Syrian insurgents opposed to Bashar al-Assad roamed the streets of Aleppo on Friday, 29 November, saying they have liberated it from the president's hold.

Opposition fighters, led by Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, carried out a surprise sweep through government-held towns this week.

It is the first time the city has been attacked by opposition forces since 2016, when Syrian government forces were ousted from Aleppo’s eastern neighbourhoods following a gruelling military campaign in which they were backed by Russia, Iran, and allied groups.

Footage showed a torn billboard of Assad and opposition fighters in the street as gunshots are heard.