Sniffer dogs search Saydnaya prison after Assad family regime toppled

Sniffer dogs searched Syria's Saydnaya prison following reports that there were prisoners trapped in underground cells, footage posted on social media on Monday (9 December) shows.

The Syrian White Helmets rescue group confirmed to the Independent that there was no one left inside the prison.

Farouq Habib, the group deputy general manager, said: “We made contact with former regime officers who worked on the prison and researched everything. There are no hidden cells in the prison. There has been a lot of rumors and misinformation, but nothing there.

It came after dictator Bashar al-Assad's regime was toppled in a rebel offensive overnight on Sunday.