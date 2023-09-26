Tate brothers appear in Bucharest court for hearing

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who both face human trafficking charges in Romania, appeared at a Bucharest court on Tuesday (26 September).

Footage showed the brothers answering questions from a reporter as they made their way to court.

The hearing was to ask that the current judicial measures imposed on them be lifted, alongside measures that saw a number of their assets seized during investigations.

The court postponed making a decision on the judicial measures until this Thursday and set a new date to discuss the asset seizures for early November.

The Tate brothers are charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. They deny the charges against them.