Liz Truss was grilled over her government’s mini-Budget in a series of local radio interviews on Thursday morning.

The prime minister appeared to struggle to answer a number of questions throughout the various discussions, but insisted the Tories have set out the “right plan”.

“Where have you been?” BBC Radio Leeds asked her, in a clip that has since been shared across social media.

Ms Truss also faced tough questions from BBC radio in Norfolk, Stoke, Bristol and Lancashire.

