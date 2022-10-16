Jeremy Hunt 'doesn't think' austerity levels will return to 2010 period

Jeremy Hunt has ruled out austerity measures like those of the 2010 government, but has repeatedly said that “difficult decisions” will have to be made in the coming months, following his appointment as chancellor.

However, speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, 16 October, Mr Hunt said he was “not taking anything off the table” regarding the possibility of scrapping more of Liz Truss’s tax cuts.

“I was in the cabinet in 2010 when we had that first period of austerity. I don’t think we’re going to have anything like that,” Mr Hunt said.

Sign up for our newsletters.