A shocking video captures the moment a Tesla speeds down a road and flies 50ft into the air before crashing into parked cars at an intersection in Los Angeles.

The incident happened on Saturday (19 March) as a rental driver attempted to perform a stunt during a meet-up of Tesla users.

According to the Los Angeles police department, the car crashed into several bins and two parked vehicles as it went wrong.

The LAPD have since offered a reward of $1,000 (£760) for information about the driver, who is still missing.

