Firefighters on scene after Tesla crashes into family’s kitchen in California

A Tesla crashed into a family home in California last Friday (17 November) after launching over a swimming pool, prompting firefighters to attend the scene.

San Mateo Police Department shared images of the collision showing the vehicle smashed into the side of the property, destroying the kitchen.

No-one was hurt in the incident, authorities said.

Jerami Surratt, public information officer for the police department, told SFGate that the Tesla "probably flew 40 to 50 feet through the air."

Meredith Donato, who told KTVU she is the owner of the house said: "There's obviously property damage, but at the end of the day it's just stuff."