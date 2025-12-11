Driver trapped in burning Tesla saved in dramatic rescue

A man who became trapped in his burning Tesla following a crash was rescued by police officers and Good Samaritans.

Footage shared by Virginia State Police shows Sgt. S. Page running towards the vehicle after it crashed into a tree whilst driving along an interstate on Friday (5 December).

As the doors were locked and would not open, the officer broke the window and along with the help of passers-by, pulled the driver out to safety.

Sgt. Page, who had been driving northbound, said the vehicle burst into flames “literally seconds before I pulled up”.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment for serious but non-life threatening injuries.