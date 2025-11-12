Good Samaritans and cops flip car to rescue trapped juvenile

Watch the moment that Good Samaritans and cops team up to flip over a car to rescue a juvenile trapped underneath.

Bodycam footage released by Columbus Police shows a vehicle rolled onto its side following a crash with a bus in Columbus, Ohio on 19 October.

Officers and bystanders joined forces to push the car, which was pinning one of the occupants down, over and safely off the trapped juvenile.

All six occupants of the car will survive their injuries, the force confirmed.