Teslas set ablaze with Molotov cocktails and shot in ‘targeted attack’

Multiple Tesla vehicles parked outside a facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, were set on fire in the early hours of Tuesday, 18 March.

Authorities said Molotov cocktails and a firearm were used to conduct the attack, and at least three rounds were fired into vehicles.

Witnesses reported seeing a suspect in black clothing setting multiple vehicles on fire, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

It appeared to be a targeted attack, they added.

There have been several attacks targeting Elon Musk's car company since president Donald Trump took office and empowered the billionaire to oversee a new Department of Government Efficiency that is slashing government spending.

In response, Mr Musk said: “This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong.”