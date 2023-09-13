Huge smoke clouds surround Texas high-rise after restaurant fire

Smoke clouds filled the sky in Austin after a restaurant fire in a 30-storey high-ride building on Monday, 11 September.

Austin Fire Department (AFD), who responded to the scene, said the Red Ash restaurant was evacuated.

The two-alarm blaze broke out just before 7pm at the restaurant in the building at 303 Colorado St, AFD said.

Footage shows large smoke clouds billowing from the building and into the street.

According to CBS Austin, the fire began in the restaurant’s ventilation system and spread into the kitchen.