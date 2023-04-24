Mini library full of banned books set up in Texas

A "little library" containing books that have been banned libraries or curriculum at public schools in Texas has been set up in Houston.

In a case adorned with bars similar to those on a prison cell, the ‘Little Banned Library’ will make titles accessible to locals.

According to literature and human rights nonprofit PEN America, seven districts in Texas were responsible for 438 instances of individual book bans in the first half of the 2022-2023 school year.

Elsewhere in the state, a school board in Granbury has sought to ban more than 130 titles, with the majority containing LGBT+ themes.

