Bull breaks loose in residential neighbourhood and leads police on three-hour chase

Footage shows a bull on the loose in a residential neighbourhood of Texas, as it led local police on a three-hour chase before being tranquilised.

The incident happened after the animal managed to escape from a trailer that was parked near a Taco Casa restaurant in the city of Denton.

It is believed that the owner left the bull unattended while they were dining at the restaurant.

The bull was described as “quite agitated” and did not comply with attempts to get him back into the owner’s cattle trailer between 9pm and 12am on 3 June, before a local rancher was called to use a tranquiliser dart on the animal.