Suspect brazenly attempts to crowbar way into house in broad daylight

Watch as a suspect brazenly attempts to break into a house using a crowbar in broad daylight.

The incident happened in Bexar County, Texas, on Saturday 16 March.

“The suspect approached the house and knocked on the door. The residents inside did not respond,” the local sheriff’s office wrote, sharing the footage.

Assuming the house was vacant, the suspect then attempted to force entry into the home.

He fled the location when one of the residents inside began screaming.

During the incident, he appears to be communicating with someone who police believe is acting as a “lookout”.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect to call or email the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.