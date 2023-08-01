Shocking footage shows the moment police held a family at gunpoint in Texas after officers ran the wrong license plate through a computer.

Frisco Police Department has released bodycam video of the stop on Sunday, July 23, in which officers stop at a family heading to a basketball tournament, telling them they “know there is a gun in there” and calling for backup before telling the distressed civilians they made a mistake.

The license plate was entered as Arizona instead of Arkansas, so officers believed the vehicle was stolen, authorities said.