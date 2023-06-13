Thousands of dead fish wash up on Texas beaches

Tens of thousands of dead fish washed up on the Gulf coast of Texas over the weekend, covering the shoreline with rotting carcasses.

Local officials have warned visitors to keep away, with officials saying the fish were starved of oxygen in warm water.

According to local wildlife enthusiast Darrell Schoppe, the fish graveyard extended for miles along beaches.

“Was hoping to take advantage of the flat surf and catch a quick limit of speckled trout, but things didn’t go as planned unfortunately,” he said, posting footage on social media.

“The sunrise was gorgeous! The aftermath of oxygen-depleted water not so much.”