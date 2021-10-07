A terrifying video reportedly shows students running from the sound of gunfire at a school in Texas.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, injured four people after opening fire at Timberview High School in Arlington and footage shared by the New York Post appears to show students screaming and running as they hear the shots.

Mr Simpkins turned himself into the authorities four hours after the shooting and now faces charges of aggravated assault.

After the incident, terrified students were reunited with their parents at a performing arts centre close to the school.