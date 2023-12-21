Burglars steal £40,000 of belongings from woman attending mother’s funeral

Thieves ranksacked a Texas woman's home while she was attending her mother's funeral.

Last Tuesday afternoon (12 December), Caryn Papantonakis and her family from Memorial, Houston, had left the ceremony when her son noticed on their home CCTV that someone was breaking in.

The mother said the burglars took items including jewellery, car keys, Christmas stockings, her childrens' rucksacks and more, amounting to around £40,000.

Papantonakis told ABC 13 that she hasn't been able to grieve her mother due to organising her home following the burglary.