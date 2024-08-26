A police officer in Texas wrangled a hissing alligator with his bare hands, body-worn video from 23 August shows.

Fulshear Police released footage of Lieutenant Bill Henry approaching the reptile on the doorstep of a house.

He walked towards the snapping animal with outstretched arms before quickly swooping down to remove it from the premises.

Posting the footage on Facebook, the police department said their message to the officer after watching the video was: “You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.”