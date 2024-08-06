Elderly robbery victim punched after confronting suspect following phone theft

An elderly man was punched by a robbery suspect after his phone was stolen at a fast food outlet in Houston, Texas, on 10 July, authorities said.

Newly-released CCTV footage shows a man waiting at the counter of the establishment located at the 9900 block of Beechnut, in Houston, Texas.

Houston Police Department said the man picked up the 71-year-old complainant's device, placed it into his pocket, and walked out of the restaurant.

The complainant confronted the suspect, who denied taking the mobile phone, outside before being punched and falling to the ground, officers added.

Houston Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward with information relating to this incident,