Shark lurks in shallow water after multiple people bitten in 'unprecedented' attack

Footage captures a shark that attacked beachgoers in Texas swimming in shallow waters.

Multiple people were injured in the attacks on South Padre Island during Independence Day celebrations on 4 July.

Four people encountered the shark and fire chief Jim Pigg of the South Padre Island Fire Department said three of the victims were hospitalised and a fourth was treated on scene for minor injuries.

He added the shark involved in the attacks “was located at the south end of the island and was pushed out to deeper water.”

“It’s unprecedented here on South Padre Island,” Pigg added.