Spectators scatter as brawl erupts at concert in Thailand

Spectators scattered when a brawl erupted in the middle of a concert in Thailand.

Footage shows the crowd parting as several revellers began to punch and kick each other during a band performance at the Surin Elephant Festival, in Surin province, on 22 November.

Baton-wielding security guards later arrived to round up and drag away the troublemakers as the festive atmosphere resumed.

The incident occurred as "Bua Loi" - a popular rock song by local band Carabao said to be notorious among locals for inciting fights at concerts - was being played on the speakers.