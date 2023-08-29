Moment truck driver pulled to safety after falling into pond in Thailand

Footage shows the moment a pickup truck driver was rescued after he fell into a pond.

The motorist is seen being pulled to safety by emergency responders using a rope while his vehicle was left submerged in water in Suphan Buri province, Thailand.

At least two people can be seen in the water aiding the man, while another person is seen standing close by.

The incident happened on 18 November 2022.

Suphan Buri, where the accident happened, is located in the central region of Thailand.