‘Dangerous’ thick fog shrouds mountian road in Thailand

A driver was forced to pull over as heavy fog shrouded a road in Thailand.

Footage shows thick mist covering the Phu Thap Boek mountain road in Loei province on 30 July.

With visibility severely reduced, the driver said he decided to stop on the roadside and turn on his lights while waiting for the fog to clear.

“It was very dangerous. I couldn’t see more than five metres in front of me. I was scared of crashing or falling down a cliff so I just parked my car,” he said.