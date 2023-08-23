A third grade teacher in Oklahoma was arrested for allegedly being under the influence of alcohol on the first day of school.

On 17 August, Perkins-Tryon School officials reported to the school resource officer that they thought that Kimberly Coates, 53, was “possibly intoxicated” at the Intermediate School, around 3.20pm, according to a statement by the City of Perkins.

“I noticed Kimberly had red, watery eyes and a thick, slurred speech. Kimberly had a hard time completing sentences,” the school resource officer wrote in the police report, obtained by Stillwater News Press.

Police said they “confirmed that Ms Coates was indeed under the influence of alcohol,” the statement continued.