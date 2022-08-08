Thornton Heath fire: Child dies after house explosion

A child has died at the scene of a house collapse after an explosion in Thornton Heath today, 8 August, London Fire Brigade has confirmed.

Firefighters had earlier rescued four people from the site and evacuated around 40 properties in the area.

Footage of the scene shows crews on the street in the aftermath of the explosion.

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to Galpin’s Road in Croydon around 7am on Monday morning, according to officials.

