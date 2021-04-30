Thousands of clubbers descended on Liverpool docks for Britain’s first legal rave in more than a year.

The pilot event, The First Dance, does not require social distancing or face coverings, though attendees will need to have a negative Covid test result before entry.

Hosts, clubbing company Circus, expect to see some 6,000 ravers return to the dancefloor over two days. The event will inform how venues operate after lockdown restrictions end, with night clubs being among the last businesses allowed to reopen.