Mizzy chased by dog after walking into home following arrest
TikTok prankster Mizzy has filmed himself appearing to walk into a stranger’s house after his arrest for similar ‘pranks’.
Footage shows the 18-year-old and two other people entering the property as residents sit on a balcony.
The group accidentally make a noise which alerts a large dog and chases the group into a corridor.
Residents appeared unaware of the group in the video.
It is not clear if the clip was a prank or if the residents were strangers.
In May, Mizzy - real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro - was issued a two-year criminal behaviour order which means he must not publish content on social media without the consent of people featured.
The Met Police said they are aware of the footage and enquiries are ongoing.
