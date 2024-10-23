Tim Walz’s son receives huge cheer as he votes for first time in US election

Tim Walz's son Gus received a huge cheer as he voted for the first time in a US election on Wednesday morning (23 October).

Kamala Harris's VP pick and his family, including his wife Gwen, arrived around 9:30am to cast their ballots at a Ramsey County elections office.

Mr Walz shared a high-five with his youngest child after he and the 18-year-old fed their ballots into a voting machine.

Speaking to reporters, the Minnesota governor described the moment as "an exciting opportunity to turn the page on the chaos of former president Donald Trump."