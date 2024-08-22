Tim Walz's son was in tears as his father described his family's struggles with infertility during a speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, 21 August.

The Minnesota governor, 60, has previously been open about he and his wife Gwen's challenges to conceive children.

Acknowledging his family on stage, Walz described his wife and his children, Hope and Gus, as his "whole world."

Walz's 17-year-old son sobbed and cheered as his father spoke, appearing to say "That's my dad" as Walz made his speech.