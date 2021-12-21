Titanic Exhibition Centre transforms into mass vaccination site

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in east Belfast has been transformed into Northern Ireland’s latest mass Covid vaccination centre.

First and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine as well as booster doses will be available.

Tanya Daly, clinical lead of the Covid vaccination programme for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, said: “It is a mammoth task, we’re sitting with an empty building at the minute and we’re hoping to open as soon as possible.”

