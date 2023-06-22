The US Coast Guard has confirmed the death of five Titanic submersible crew members after a “catastrophic implosion of the vessel”.

A statement from OceanGate Inc just minutes before the press conference read “We now believe that our CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, have sadly been lost.”

This comes after an operated vehicle (ROV) came across debris on the seabed, near the Titanic wreckage site, close to where the submersible went missing on Sunday, pointing to a ‘Catastrophic loss of pressure chamber.’