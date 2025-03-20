Quick-thinking three-year-old saves great-grandmother after fall

This is the heroic moment a toddler in Strasburg, Colorado braved the dark to come to his great-grandmother’s rescue after she fell.

Sharon Lewis, 77, was bringing three-year-old Bridger into her home on the night of February 23 when she tripped and hit her head on the concrete. Lewis reportedly tried to call out for her neighbors, but they couldn’t hear her.

She then asked her great-grandson to retrieve her phone from her car.

Security footage shows Bridger whispering “don’t be afraid” to himself as he walks out into the dark driveway. He can be heard exclaiming, “I did it” after successfully opening Lewis’s car door and getting her phone.

Lewis was then able to call her daughter, who sent police to her aid.