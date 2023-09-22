CCTV shows convicted child sex offender escaping hospital before manhunt

CCTV showed a convicted child sex offender escaping a Missouri hospital in the early hours of Thursday, 21 September after receiving treatment, prompting a manhunt.

Tommy Wayne Boyd, 45, who is serving a 30-year sentence at Potosi Correctional Facility for enticement of a child, was filmed on CCTV leaving Mercy Hospital South on foot “travelling in an unknown direction,” according to St Louis County police.

Authorities said a search was conducted and “Boyd was located and taken into custody without incident” on Thursday night, authorities said.

The local community provided “numerous tips to assist in locating this dangerous felon,” police said.