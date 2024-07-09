Tony Blair blasts lack of general election focus on real issues

Sir Tony Blair has blasted the lack of focus on real issues during the general election campaign.

The former prime minister appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday morning (9 July) to discuss why the UK should “fully embrace” artificial intelligence, before referencing the coverage of Tory gaffes over the last six weeks.

“If you think of this election campaign and how many days we spent on Rishi Sunak and his wet suit, and then how many days we spent on D-Day and him missing that ceremony, and how many days we spent on betting... in the end, none of those things will determine the future of this country,” Sir Tony said.