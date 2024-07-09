Tony Blair explains why UK should ‘fully embrace AI’

Sir Tony Blair has urged the Labour government to “fully embrace” artificial intelligence to fuel growth and productivity.

The former prime minister is set to say that the modern technological revolution means “there has never been a better time to govern” in a major speech in London on Tuesday 9 July.

He will also set out how a package of measures including private and public sector adoption of AI, preventative healthcare, digital ID and embracing technology in education could boost growth and generate savings.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4 ahead of his speech, Sir Tony suggested the “good news” is that Britain is already in a strong position globally when it comes to AI.