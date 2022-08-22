Topless protesters in Germany call for gas embargo

Two topless protesters flanked German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday (21 July) to demonstrate against Berlin’s reliance on Russian gas.

The two women had written the words “gas embargo now” on their torso, staged the protest during an open-day event at the Chancellery in Berlin, where the German leader had been posing for photographs with members of the public.

Security guards immediately intervened and led the women away.

After this incident, Scholz continued to pose for photos with other visitors.

