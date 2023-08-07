Watch the dramatic moment a massive lighting fork struck the ground near a highway during rush hour in Davidson, North Carolina.

The strike was captured by the Freedom Boat Club's live cam on Lake Norman at 5.12pm on 7 August, 2023.

This comes as severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place across Eastern Forsyth, Davison, Montgomery, Randolph, Stanly and Guildford counties.

The National Weather Service has warned of possible tornados, 70mph wind gusts and said damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings, ordering residents to shelter in place.