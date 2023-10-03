Priti Patel belts out Robbie Williams on karaoke at Tory conference after party

Priti Patel was spotted at a Conservative conference after-party singing Robbie Williams’ ‘Angels’ on karaoke last night (2 October).

Patel was joined by Nigel Farage and Liz Truss in the crowd watching on, as she appeared to forget the words mid-song.

It’s believed the party was hosted by GB News, whom Patel had praised earlier in the day for ‘defending free speech’.

She and the former Ukip leader were spotted later on in the evening dancing together to Frankie Valli.