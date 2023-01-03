China subway passenger wears DIY full-body mask as Covid cases surge

A passenger on the subway in Chengdu, China, was spotted wearing a DIY full-body mask as Covid cases in the country surged.

Footage shows the traveller’s makeshift isolation tent, held in place by an umbrella sun hat attached to their head.

Following a wave of rare protests, China lifted its strict Covid restrictions in early December 2022.

China’s official death toll since 7 December stood at 5341 as of 3 January, but modelling by UK firm Airfinity estimates that there has been 110,000 deaths from Covid since the beginning of December, according to the British Medical Journal.

