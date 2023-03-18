Weekend travel plans disrupted as train strikes continue over pay and jobs

Train passengers faced fresh disruption on Saturday, 18 March, as rail workers went on strike in a continuing dispute over jobs, pay, and conditions.

Approximately 20,000 members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) across 14 train operators walked out in action which crippled weekend services.

Speaking from a picket line at London Euston station RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said transport ministers must follow the example of their health department colleagues by offering “new money” in union negotiations or further disruption is to be expected.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.