Mick Lynch: Grant Shapps becoming 'more and more hysterical'

Mick Lynch has accused Grant Shapps of becoming "more and more hysterical" amid ongoing train strikes across the country.

The secretary general of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union accused the transport secretary of "flexing his right-wing muscles" as he is worried about his future career under the Tory leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

"Shapps is getting more and hysterical, I try and keep a calm temperament in everything that I say. I’m not angry about this I’m determined to get a deal,” Mr Lynch added.

