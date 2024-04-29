320kg of ketamine discovered inside life-size Transformers robots

Police seized 320kg of ketamine hidden inside life-size Transformers robots in Thailand.

Authorities found that a woman who was previously caught trying to ship 108kg of methamphetamine hidden inside a food processing machine to Australia was now trying to send the Autobot figures to Taiwan.

They inspected the shipment, which was set to leave by sea on Wednesday 24 April and found the prohibited drugs concealed on the bases of Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, and Greenlight.

Australian authorities intercepted the first batch of drugs sent by the unidentified woman on 12 March and her activities have been monitored ever since.