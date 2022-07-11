Treespassing: Doorbell cam catches topless tree thief who returns to apologise

A man has been caught on camera stealing a tree while topless from a woman's front garden, before returning days later to apologise for the theft.

Gemma Brady, an NHS nurse, said she woke up at her home in Ammanford last Friday (8 July) to find a stranger had been recorded on her doorbell camera removing a monkey puzzle tree from her garden.

The man later returned to apologise and returned the tree.

"The tree is back in one piece although a bit bent", Ms Brady said.

