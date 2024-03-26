Trisha Goddard issues Kate cancer privacy warning after own ‘horrific’ intrusion

Trisha Goddard has issued a privacy warning after the Princess of Wales revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The presenter opened up about the “horrific” intrusion she faced after she was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

She told Good Morning Britain on Monday (25 March): “I walked through my door, having just got my diagnosis, for the phone ringing from a newspaper news desk saying - we’ve heard you’re dying.”

The 66-year-old said she had not even told her close family about her diagnosis but was threatened with having it splashed over the front pages of a newspaper.