Dump truck box gets stuck vertically under Canadian overpass

A dump truck box became trapped between a highway and an overpass in Canada after a truck driver failed to secure it in place.

Ontario Provincial Police posted video of the incident on Twitter, showing the box standing vertically on the road.

“Dump box up = empty the load. Dump box down = drive. Seems this wasn’t followed today,” the department tweeted.

The trucker had dumped a load in a construction zone on the highway, before failing to lower the dump box before driving away.

According to police, the driver was not injured.

