Watch: Trump sues ABC host over this Nancy Mace interview

Donald Trump is suing ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation over an interview on March 10 with Representative Nancy Mace.

The lawsuit said the anchor of ABC’s Sunday news programme “falsely stated on several occasions that Plaintiff had been found liable by multiple juries for the rape of Ms. E. Jean Carroll.”

During the discussion, Ms Mace, a rape survivor, said she felt “shamed” by Mr Stephanopoulos after being questioned on endorsing the former president’s White House bid.

A New York federal jury decided that Mr Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a 2023 civil trial.

He has denied all wrongdoing.