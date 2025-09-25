White House replace President Biden portrait with photo of autopen

The White House has replaced a portrait of former president Joe Biden with a photo of an autopen.

Unveiling a new “Presidential Walk of Fame” on Wednesday (24 September), the White House posted a video of the walkway outside the West Wing, which featured black-and-white portraits of presidents in gold frames.

Noticeably absent from the line-up is a photo of Mr Biden, who is instead replaced with a picture of an autopen signing his signature.

Donald Trump and other Republicans have claimed that the 45th president used the mechanical device to sign important documents, including pardons. Mr Biden and his former aides have denied the allegations.